Forefront Analytics LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after buying an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.03. 1,519,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.42. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

