Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forefront Analytics LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.09. 2,465,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.