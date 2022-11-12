Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,073.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,844,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,204,000 after buying an additional 1,759,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,628,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,134. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

