Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 51,900 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Forefront Analytics LLC decreased its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Geron by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,421,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $865.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.77. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.