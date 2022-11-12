Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 68,097 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.