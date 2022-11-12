Forefront Analytics LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Forefront Analytics LLC reduced its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 310,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

