Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 2,305 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $287.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day moving average of $294.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.