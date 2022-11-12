Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 502 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

UPS stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.09. 99,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,551. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

