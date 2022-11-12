Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys Shares of 1,960 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $252.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

