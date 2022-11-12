Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

