Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $510.23. 70,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,482. The company has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

