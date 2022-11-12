Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 568.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,717,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $18,313,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,725,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $331.85 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.65.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

