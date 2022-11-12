Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,636,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

