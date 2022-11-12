Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 80,906 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.