Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ HON opened at $212.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $224.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

