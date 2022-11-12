Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,484 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after buying an additional 1,251,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,325 shares of company stock valued at $18,947,806. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

