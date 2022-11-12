Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 475 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $236.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $194.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.