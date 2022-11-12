Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

