Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

