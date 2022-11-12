Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

FSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 5,837,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,700. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $167.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

