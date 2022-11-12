Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 11,509 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,525,000 after acquiring an additional 229,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,452,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 3.2 %

NTR stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.