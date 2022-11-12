Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.