Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.26 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average is $196.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

