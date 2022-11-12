Foster & Motley Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $42.82 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

