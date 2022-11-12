Foster & Motley Inc. Has $649,000 Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $66.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

