Foster & Motley Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

