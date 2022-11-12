Foster & Motley Inc. Has $954,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.55 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $120.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

