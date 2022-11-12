Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 100 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

