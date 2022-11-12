Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,492,000 after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IRM opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

