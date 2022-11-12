Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 698 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 39.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $126.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

