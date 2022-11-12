Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

Franchise Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 679,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

About Franchise Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Franchise Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franchise Group by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Franchise Group by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Franchise Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

