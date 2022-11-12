Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.
Franchise Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 679,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.
