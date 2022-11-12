Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 71.6% in October

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 133,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 316,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. 39,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,784. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Franklin Universal Trust Cuts Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

