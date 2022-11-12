Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given New €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of Fraport from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fraport in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($55.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fraport from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fraport Stock Performance

FPRUY opened at $20.20 on Friday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

