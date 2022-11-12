Frax Price Reaches $0.98 (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Frax has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $3.13 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005811 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.00586969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,139.42 or 0.30574287 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,222,333,898 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.