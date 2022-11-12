Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 107,309 shares.The stock last traded at $60.23 and had previously closed at $56.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Freedom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Freedom Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $226.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Freedom by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Freedom by 5,803.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 606.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

