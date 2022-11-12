Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a top pick rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $130.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

About Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Freshpet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.