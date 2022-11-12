Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has a top pick rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $130.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
