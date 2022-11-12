Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 105,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,314% from the average session volume of 4,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area.

