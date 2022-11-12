FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $289.54 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $289.54 million and approximately $370.50 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded down 91% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00012940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00585251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.04 or 0.30484751 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,025,776 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

