Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $496.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Funko by 20.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

