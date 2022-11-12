Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $496.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Funko by 20.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

