FUNToken 1-Day Volume Tops $2.38 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. FUNToken has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars.

