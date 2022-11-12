Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Featured Stories
