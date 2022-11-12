Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

