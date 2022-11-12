Galxe (GAL) Market Cap Hits $52.81 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00008904 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $52.81 million and $30.65 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00586560 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,140.73 or 0.30553713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

