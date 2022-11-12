Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $226.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

