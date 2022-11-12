Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 246,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,756. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

