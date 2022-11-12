Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 370,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 237,177 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 201,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CVX traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,428,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,300. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $187.10. The stock has a market cap of $360.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

