Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.94. 4,945,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

