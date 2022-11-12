Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,798.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 172,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 160,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,339. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.