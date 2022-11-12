Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner Stock Performance

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,711 shares of company stock worth $8,668,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.26. The company had a trading volume of 543,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,696. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

