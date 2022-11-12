Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 52-Week High at $341.71

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $341.71 and last traded at $341.10, with a volume of 24686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.73.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,711 shares of company stock worth $8,668,038. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $17,266,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

