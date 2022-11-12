GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$63.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance
GDIFF opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $45.86.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
